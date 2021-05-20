Appeals Court Hears Case Of 3 Former Officers Charged In Floyd's Death

Prosecutors are seeking an additional charge of aiding and abetting third-degree murder for Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Three former Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd's death could face additional charges.

Prosecutors want to add a count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder for Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

Today, the Minneapolis Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments. The three-judge panel has 90 days to make a ruling.

The former officers are scheduled to face trial next year on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.