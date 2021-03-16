3 Dead In San Diego After Driver Veers Onto Sidewalk

The driver crashed his car into a homeless camp on a sidewalk in a tunnel.

Three people are dead and six others are injured in San Diego after a driver plowed through a sidewalk homeless encampment.

Authorities arrested 71-year-old Craig Voss at the scene. They say he was heading through a tunnel on Monday morning when he drove his Volvo station wagon onto the sidewalk.

Voss faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily harm and a felony DUI. San Diego's police chief didn't say whether Voss was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but he did say more charges may be coming.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.