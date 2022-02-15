3,000 Troops From Fort Bragg Deploy To Poland

The mission is to reassure NATO partners and deter Russian aggression.

Troops are deploying to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg amid concerns Russian could invade Ukraine. Monday, soldiers boarded planes at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina to head to Poland.

They are part of the 3,000 additional troops ordered there.

"That's what we train for, is to have moments like these where we have the activation, can go out and help our allies do what we can," said Spc. Tommy Love. The soldiers come from different backgrounds, but have a common drive.

For some soldiers, it's a first deployment. That includes Acheron Massey. "It's kind of excitement, a little bit of nervousness, some anxiety. But you know I feel like at the end of the day it will be a good mission for us," Massey said.

"My dad was in the Army so it was kind of like a thing that we went and did," said Tyler Waltman, also his first deployment.

Lt. Col. Kwame Boateng has been in the military for nearly 19 years. "So what we're doing, we're going out there to ensure the values the freedoms we enjoy are enjoyed by people throughout the world because of the sacrifice of those that came before us continue to be that way. So just keep our paratroopers in our thoughts. They're going to do exactly what the nation called them to do," he said.

The soldiers are part of the 82nd Airborne Division. They're known as a flexible, mobile, multi-disciplinary force.

"The 82nd airborne division has a very long, storied history for the United States Army," said Captain Perianne Duffy with the XVIII Airborne Corps public affairs office. "And the 82nd is historically known to be anywhere in the world within 18 hours upon notification."

The 82nd last deployed to Afghanistan. This week the soldiers will add to around 2,000 sent to Eastern Europe earlier in February.

