More than 1 in 4 adults now have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and almost 15% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says 107 million total vaccines have been administered. That includes almost 6 million shots over the weekend.

More than 37 million people are fully vaccinated and more than 60% of those over the age of 65 have gotten at least one dose.