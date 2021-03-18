21 States Sue Biden Administration Over Keystone XL Pipeline

President Biden revoked the permit after taking office as part of a series of climate change orders.

Twenty-one states are suing the Biden Administration over its decision to revoke a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

The new section of the pipeline would bring in more than 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada to Nebraska.

The lawsuit says the president does not have the sole authority to change energy policy.

President Biden revoked the permit after taking office as part of a series of climate change orders.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who heads the Energy Committee, has asked the president to reverse his decision and said the project will provide thousands of union jobs.