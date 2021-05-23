WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

21 Runners Dead After China Ultramarathon, Extreme Weather

21 Runners Dead After China Ultramarathon, Extreme Weather
By Johannah Grenaway
By Johannah Grenaway
May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021
Search teams confirmed the safety of 151 out of 172 participants, with eight reportedly hospitalized.
State media in China reports 21 people running a mountain ultramarathon have died after hail, freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the race. 

The 21 runners who died suffered from a sudden drop in temperature. 

According to one participant, the forecast did not predict the extreme winter-like conditions. Some runners were dressed only in short-sleeved tops and shorts.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

