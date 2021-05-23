21 Runners Dead After China Ultramarathon, Extreme Weather

Search teams confirmed the safety of 151 out of 172 participants, with eight reportedly hospitalized.

State media in China reports 21 people running a mountain ultramarathon have died after hail, freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the race.

Search teams confirmed the safety of 151 out of 172 participants, with eight reportedly hospitalized.

The 21 runners who died suffered from a sudden drop in temperature.

According to one participant, the forecast did not predict the extreme winter-like conditions. Some runners were dressed only in short-sleeved tops and shorts.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.