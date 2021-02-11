20K Pregnant Women Vaccinated Without Complications

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there have been 'no red flags' seen yet in pregnant women getting COVID vaccine.

Early data shows pregnant women are getting the COVID vaccine without complications.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated for the virus with no problems. The guidance for pregnant women has changed a lot because they did not participate in trials for Pfizer or Moderna.

But Fauci said clinical trials for pregnant women and children are happening now. The CDC suggests pregnant women talk to their doctors about getting the shot.