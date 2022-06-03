2022 National Spelling Bee Champion Talks To Newsy

Harini Logan,14, from San Antonio, Texas, takes home a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

A historic ending to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It all came down to the first ever spell-off, where the final two competitors had 90 seconds to spell as many words as they could, off a predetermined list.

Harini Logan, a 14-year-old eighth grader from San Antonio, Texas, who competed in the last fully in-person bee three years ago and endured the pandemic to make it back, spelled 22 words correctly during the spell-off and became this year's champion.

But what's next for this Queen "Bee"? Logan joins Newsy and tells us more about her future plans.

"I'm definitely looking to go more into musical theater," said Logan. "I also want to be able to give back to the community... I want to be an advocate, not only for The Bee but also for literacy as a whole and help provide opportunities for children who would like to do The Bee and have the potential to but are not able to."