2021 NBA Season Tips Off With Clippers Over Lakers

The league is not using a bubble format like it did in the recent playoffs but most teams are not allowing fans.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The NBA tipped off the season last night and the champs were presented their rings in typical 2020 fashion.

LeBron James children: "Congratulations dad. We're really proud of you and all the hard work you put in. Congratulations dad, love you. Peace."

LeBron James' kids virtually congratulating him on his newest championship ring.

This video you're seeing courtesy of TNT.

The league is out of the bubble and playing in home arenas but most teams are not allowing fans.