Organizers feel the convention still won't be safe enough to hold in-person by July.

Comic-Con, which has been held every July in San Diego since 1970, will remain virtual this summer.

Usually people cosplay, visit comic stands exhibits and watch presentations, but organizers say since the event is so large, they feel it still won't be safe to hold in-person by the summer.

Because of financial reasons, the virtual event will be three days instead of four this year.