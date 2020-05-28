The 2020 Boston Marathon Will Now Be Held Virtually

Runners can complete the 26.2-mile race any time from Sept. 7-14. Their run time can be used to qualify for next year's marathon.

The Boston Marathon will be held virtually this year amid concerns of COVID-19 spreading.

On Thursday, Mayor Martin Walsh canceled the race, which had been postponed until September. He said "there's no way" to hold the race "without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity," and therefore "it wouldn't be responsible or realistic." Walsh said he supports the Boston Athletic Association's alternative approach to the Marathon.

The virtual marathon will still be in September, though, and all participants will get a full refund for their entry fee. The BAA says runners can complete the 26.2-mile marathon remotely any time from Sept. 7-14. They must finish within six hours and show proof of their time, which can be used to qualify for next year's marathon.

The BAA says it will provide a printable finish line and winner's breaktape, and finishers will get an official Boston Marathon program, participant T-shirt, medal and runner's bib.

Meanwhile, for those who planned on attending the Boston Marathon, the BAA is going to have virtual events and activities including panel discussions and champion interviews during September’s Marathon Week.