2 Senior Trump Administration Officials To Testify

Two senior Trump administration officials will testify today about their role in the January 6 insurrection and defend their actions on that day.

The Associated Press obtained prepared remarks by former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. It reports Miller is expected to tell the House Oversight Committee he had concerns that putting troops in the Capitol building ahead of January 6 would have escalated fears of a military coup and cause a repeat of the deadly 1970 Kent State shootings.

Rosen is planning to tell lawmakers the Justice Department took the right steps ahead of the insurrection, referring to local police reports that rallies and protests were expected to draw 10,000 to 30,000 people.