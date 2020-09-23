2 LMPD Officers Shot Amid Protests Following Breonna Taylor Decision

This comes amid protests after a grand jury announced wanton endangerment charges for one officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death.

Newsy is following multiple breaking news reports of 2 Louisville Metro Police Department officers being shot and wounded in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night. During a pres briefing, LMPD's chief said the two officers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and one suspect is in custody.

There are multiple curfews in cities across the country as demonstrators take to the streets to demand racial justice. Louisville's curfew is from 9 p.m. eastern Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. Thursday. There is a National Guard presence in the city.