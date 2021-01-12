2 Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Bonnie Watson Coleman announced they tested positive Monday.

Two lawmakers have now tested positive for the coronavirus after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Bonnie Watson Coleman announced they tested positive yesterday.

Both said they were put in a secure room during the breach, where several Republican lawmakers refused to wear a mask, but it's not clear if that's when they became infected.

There is video showing a Democratic member trying to hand out masks to Republicans who did not accept them.