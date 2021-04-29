GOP Senators Discuss Reform With Families Of Those Killed By Police

Family members of George Floyd, Botham Jean and Eric Garner were among those who shared their stories with Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.

Two Republican senators met with civil rights attorney Ben Crump and families of Black Americans killed by police.

They discussed potential ways Congress can address police reform.

Crump described the meeting with Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham:

"They promised them that they were going to try to make meaningful legislation in their families' names. So this was about them understanding that this is very real to all of us."

The families of George Floyd, Botham Jean and Eric Garner were among those who shared their stories.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers met Thursday to discuss more ideas for police reform as the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act is stuck in the Senate.