2 Dead, 12 Hurt In Shooting At House Party

Police are investigating a New Jersey house party where at least two people were shot and killed and 12 others were hurt.

So far no arrests have been made, but we could learn more today after a news conference from New Jersey State Police.

It happened late Saturday night in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police said about 100 to 200 people ran from the family party after shots were fired. A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman died.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone with information to talk to the police.