19 House Democrats Seek COVID Vaccination Mandate At Capitol

August 5, 2021
The group, led by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, is asking the attending physician of Congress to require vaccination or testing twice a week.
A group of Democratic lawmakers is asking the attending physician of Congress to implement a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the Capitol complex.
The group, led by Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, says members of Congress and their staff should be vaccinated or tested at least twice a week.
The group says they feel a responsibility to protect their staff, including some who are immunocompromised.
They write, "unique factors put U.S. Capitol complex staff at an elevated risk of COVID-19, including a high level of domestic and international travel by those who work here. ...and our workspace being one that frequently has visitors from all corners of the country."