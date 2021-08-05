19 House Democrats Seek COVID Vaccination Mandate At Capitol

The group, led by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, is asking the attending physician of Congress to require vaccination or testing twice a week.

A group of Democratic lawmakers is asking the attending physician of Congress to implement a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the Capitol complex.

The group, led by Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, says members of Congress and their staff should be vaccinated or tested at least twice a week.

The group says they feel a responsibility to protect their staff, including some who are immunocompromised.

They write, "unique factors put U.S. Capitol complex staff at an elevated risk of COVID-19, including a high level of domestic and international travel by those who work here. ...and our workspace being one that frequently has visitors from all corners of the country."