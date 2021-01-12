More Than 170 Cases Opened In Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said charges have been filed in over 70 cases.

The Department of Justice said today more than 170 cases have been launched into the U.S. Capitol riots.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said a wide range of charges have been filed in over 70 cases. But he expects that to "grow into the hundreds."

They're also looking at "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy."