150 Amazon Packages Mistakenly Delivered To Home

Jillian Cannan said she began receiving random packages last month.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

One New York woman is a little sick of getting Amazon packages.

Jillian Cannan said she began receiving random packages of children's mask bracelets at her home last month. She thought it was for her business. Turns out it wasn't for her. It was under her address but not her name.

Amazon said to keep the packages and place a ticket for the mistake. But more continued to show up, and now she has had more than 150 Amazon boxes show up at her doorstep.

Cannan and her business partner decided to give back and turn some of them to mask kits for people at a local children's hospital.

Amazon also agreed to donate the supplies she couldn't use.