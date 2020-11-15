WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Fifteen Asian-Pacific Countries Form Powerful Trade Bloc

SMS
Fifteen Asian-Pacific Countries Form Powerful Trade Bloc
By Bailey Vogt
By Bailey Vogt
November 15, 2020
November 15, 2020
Led by China, the deal is aimed at lowering tariffs between partner countries over time and jumpstarting regional economies following COVID-19.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Fifteen countries finalized the world's largest trading bloc Sunday.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was signed virtually and represents a third of the global economy. It includes 10 Southeast Asian countries — as well as South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The deal will lower tariffs between the countries over time and is hoping to jumpstart their regional economies following COVID-19.

An agreement which has been pursued for eight years — the exact guidelines of the tariffs and measures are still being decided.

Some analysts see the new trade block as a way for China to cement economic leadership in the region and help the 15 nations  avoid U.S. tariffs.

SMS