14 Dead After Cable Car Plunges To Ground In Italy

The Italian government announced an investigation, which is likely to renew questions about the quality of Italy's transport infrastructure.

Fourteen people in Italy were killed after a cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view plunged to the ground today and tumbled down the slope.

Two children — five and nine years old — were sent to the hospital in serious condition after the accident, but one child died on their way.

The mayor said the cable broke and then the car fell to the ground, overturning two or three times before hitting trees.

According to a spokesperson for Italy's Alpine rescue service, the cable line was renovated in 2016 and it just recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns closed ski lifts across the country.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.