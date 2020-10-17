Thirteen Civilians Killed, 50 Wounded In Armenia, Azerbaijan Conflict

Azerbaijan is accusing Armenia of striking its second-largest city with a ballistic missile as fight continues over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area.

Azerbaijan is blaming Armenia after 13 civilians were killed Saturday morning and another 50 people were wounded in an escalating military conflict between the neighboring Asian countries.

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied launching the strike, but a separatist group put out a statement listing "legitimate" military facilities in the city of Ganja. It stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attack.

Azerbaijan's president said the country will respond "exclusively on the battlefield."

Additional reporting by Aida Sultanova of The Associated Press.