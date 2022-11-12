101-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Still Working To Fight Antisemitism

Ben Stern lived through nine concentration camps and two death marches.

Antisemitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred in the world, dating back millennia, and recently — but not for the first time — it's making an alarming comeback in the United States.

Just in the past year, one in four Jews say they have faced antisemitism in our country, according to the American Jewish Committee.

101-year-old holocaust survivor, Ben Stern, lived through nine concentration camps and two death marches. Decades later, he has found himself taking on modern day Nazis in the U.S., continuing to march and speak out against antisemitism.

Stern has made it his life's work, and unfortunately that work isn't done just yet.

Newsy had the privilege of speaking with Ben — and his daughter Charlene Stern, who co-authored Ben's memoir “Near Normal Man” — who told us about the point in his life when he realized the fight against antisemitism was something that would not end with the war.