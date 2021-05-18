$10 Million Settlement To Be Paid To Andre Hill's Family

The family of Andre Hill is receiving $10 million from the city of Columbus, Ohio. This settlement is the largest in the city's history.

The family of Andre Hill is receiving $10 million from the city of Columbus, Ohio.

This settlement is the largest in the city's history.

Hill, who is black, was shot and killed by a police officer late last year who was responding to a report of a man sitting in his car and turning it on and off.

Hill was unarmed and was shot as he walked toward the officer with a phone in his hand.

The officer now faces a murder charge.