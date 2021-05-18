WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

$10 Million Settlement To Be Paid To Andre Hill's Family

By Eliana Moreno
May 18, 2021
The family of Andre Hill is receiving $10 million from the city of Columbus, Ohio. This settlement is the largest in the city's history.
Hill, who is black, was shot and killed by a police officer late last year who was responding to a report of a man sitting in his car and turning it on and off.

Hill was unarmed and was shot as he walked toward the officer with a phone in his hand.

The officer now faces a murder charge.

