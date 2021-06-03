10,000 Tokyo Olympic Volunteers Quit Ahead Of Games

Tokyo Olympic organizers said reasons for dropouts ranged from scheduling conflicts to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement.

The summer Olympics are now less than 50 days away…





Tokyo 2020 highlighting the countdown… by unveiling costumes…podiums… and music… for the summer victory ceremony.





The organizing committee president saying she can hear the steps of athletes crossing the ocean and heading to Tokyo.





But behind the pomp and circumstance…. Is a mass exodus.





10-thousand of the games’ 80-thousand unpaid volunteers … have called it quits already.

Organizers said in a statement…

reasons for dropouts ranged from scheduling conflicts to COVID-19 concerns… and said the loss wouldn’t affect operations.





"We will fully prepare for anti-virus measures, so please be assured and come (to Tokyo).





Tokyo’s prevention measures resemble what most are already familiar with: masks, distancing and sanitizing.





But the committee won’t help vaccinate most of its volunteers.





Organizers have said only a few who will be around athletes and key personnel will have access to a shot.





And most of Japan is still in a state of emergency. Japan’s vaccination efforts have been slow-going. Just half a million administered each day. Only 2 to 3% of its population is fully vaccinated.









And Japan’s support for the global event is lackluster.

50-80% of people— depending on how the question is phrased — say the games should not open on July 23.





Lauren Magarino, Newsy, Chicago.