1-Year Anniversary Of Jacob Blake Shooting

August 23, 2021
Today marks one year since Jacob Blake was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin.
We just heard from one business owner who lost everything in the protests sparked by the shooting -- and he says the community still wants change.
That business owner has since been able to open his doors in a new location...
But Jacob Blake still can't walk -- he was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Still was the theme of a demonstration demanding justice for Blake over the weekend in Kenosha.
He joined the event virtually.
Blake's father took the podium and said -- they're still demanding that Black and Brown people get treated the same as white people.